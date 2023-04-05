Search icon
Salman Khan shows off his chiselled abs in viral shirtless photo, fans say 'VFX bolne wale kahan gaye'

Salman Khan set the internet on fire on Wednesday evening when he shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan broke the internet on Wednesday evening when he shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram. The superstar flaunted his chiselled abs in the picture in which he is seen lying shirtless on a sofa. As soon as Khan dropped the photo on his Instagram, it spread like a wildfire on social media.

"May look like it but definitely not chilling", the Sultan actor captioned his click. Several of his fans took to the comments section and heaped praises on his six-packs as one of them wrote, "VFX bolne wale kahan gaye" since his trolls claim that Salman's body is enhanced due to VFX in the shirtless scenes in his films.

Some other fans also wondered why the actor is not wearing his lucky bracelet in the viral picture. Pratik Sehajpal, who was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman, took to the comments section and wrote, "Mashallah", while actor Rohit Roy wrote, "Holy Mother Of God!!!!!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan lined up for release on the occasion of Eid on April 21. The action-comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and stars an ensemble a huge ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, and Siddharth Nigam among others.

The actor also has the next installment of the spy thriller Tiger 3 set to hit theatres on Diwali in November. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in an important crucial cameo in the actioner.

READ | Tiger 3: Leaked photos from the sets of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer actioner go viral

