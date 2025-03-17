Salman Khan who recently completed shooting for his upcoming action thriller Sikandar, decided to shave off his beard, a signature look he had kept for the film.

Salman Khan's recent clean-shaven look has caused quite a stir among his fans, with many raising concerns about his health and aging, especially as he turns 59.

The actor, who recently completed shooting for his upcoming action thriller Sikandar, decided to shave off his beard, a signature look he had kept for the film. Fans were quick to react, sharing their thoughts on his new appearance.

As images and videos of Salman Khan's fresh look began circulating online, fans had a range of reactions. Some expressed nostalgia and sadness, seeing their childhood hero age, while others continued to show their admiration, praising his timeless charm despite the change.

One of the social media users wrote, "Our bollywood tiger is getting old." The second one said, "He still looks good for his age." Meanwhile, one person said he looks like his dad, "He looks just like his father, Salim Khan."

Salman Khan has just completed filming for Sikandar, an action-packed thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled for release around Eid. Additionally, the actor is gearing up for the release of Kick 2 in the near future.