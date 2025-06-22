During the first episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into his home at Galaxy Apartments. The incident took place in May earlier this year.

The much-awaited The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 began with none other than superstar Salman Khan gracing the first episode. Salman, who is often known for his honesty and wit, brought laughter to the set as he joined Kapil Sharma, Navjot

Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a fun-filled episode.

During the Netflix show, Salman opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into his home at Galaxy Apartments. The incident took place in May earlier this year, when a woman attempted to breach the security of the high-profile building and almost entered the actor's residence.

Salman Khan on woman intruding his home

The topic came up when Kapil jokingly asked him about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases. Salman confirmed that something like that had indeed happened recently. "Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out," said the Sultan actor.

Salman Khan's last release

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay 'Sikandar' Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite big names, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, failed at the box office. Made in Rs 200 crore, the film earned just Rs 110 crore net in India. (With inputs from ANI)

