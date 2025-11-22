FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date

Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'

PM Modi addresses G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'NOW is the right moment for...'

Deepika Padukone reacts to fan urging filmmakers to cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor: 'Socho kya ho jaaega agar...'

Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest linked to 'white-collar' terror module, Pulwama man held

Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issues big statement

Who owns Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors? Know here

'Kya ye wohi bowler hai?': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup six-hitting storm

Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'

Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip

Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest linked to 'white-collar' terror module, Pulwama man held

Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest, Pulwama man held

Who owns Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors? Know here

Who owns Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'

Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan were seen posing for the camera in their suit-boot avatars, looking dapper as ever. Another viral picture showed the two spotting dinosaur fossils inside the museum.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 09:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'
Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to have taken the internet by storm with their recent picture. Salman Khan recently shared an image on his social media account in which he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan at the Vantur National History Museum of Abu Dhabi. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor posted the picture with the caption, “At the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi." Both were seen posing for the camera in their suit-boot avatars, looking dapper as ever. Another viral picture showed the two spotting dinosaur fossils inside the museum.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently on cloud nine and seemed overwhelmed after a plush property in Dubai was named after him. Taking to his social media account, he expressed gratitude, writing, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.” At an announcement event held in Mumbai a few weeks ago, Shah Rukh, accompanied by his BFF and filmmaker Farah Khan, recreated the magic of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at the event hosted by a Dubai-based developer. On the work front, he will next be seen in the movie 'King', which also stars Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Salman Khan, the Bollywood hunk recently returned to the bay after his 'Da-Bangg Tour' in Qatar. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was captured by IANS at the Mumbai airport in an all-black avatar, stepping out of the terminal and getting into his car amid tight security. Salman was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul during the tour, and several videos from his Doha performance surfaced online. One clip showed him tapping his foot with background dancers as he grooved to tracks like 'Hangover', 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', and 'Jag Ghoomeya', while another showed him dancing with Tamannaah to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Professionally, Salman will be seen leading Apoorva Lakhia's war drama 'Battle of Galwan', in which he essays the role of an Army officer. For the unaware, the 'Battle of Galwan' was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020 in the Galwan Valley.

READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on
Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'
Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip
PM Modi addresses G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'NOW is the right moment for...'
PM Modi addresses G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'NOW is the right moment for...'
Deepika Padukone reacts to fan urging filmmakers to cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor: 'Socho kya ho jaaega agar...'
Deepika reacts to fan urging filmmakers to cast her opposite Ranbir
Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest linked to 'white-collar' terror module, Pulwama man held
Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest, Pulwama man held
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE