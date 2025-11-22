Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date
Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'
PM Modi addresses G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'NOW is the right moment for...'
Deepika Padukone reacts to fan urging filmmakers to cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor: 'Socho kya ho jaaega agar...'
Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest linked to 'white-collar' terror module, Pulwama man held
Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issues big statement
Who owns Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors? Know here
'Kya ye wohi bowler hai?': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup six-hitting storm
Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know
BOLLYWOOD
Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan were seen posing for the camera in their suit-boot avatars, looking dapper as ever. Another viral picture showed the two spotting dinosaur fossils inside the museum.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to have taken the internet by storm with their recent picture. Salman Khan recently shared an image on his social media account in which he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan at the Vantur National History Museum of Abu Dhabi. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor posted the picture with the caption, “At the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi." Both were seen posing for the camera in their suit-boot avatars, looking dapper as ever. Another viral picture showed the two spotting dinosaur fossils inside the museum.
Shah Rukh Khan was recently on cloud nine and seemed overwhelmed after a plush property in Dubai was named after him. Taking to his social media account, he expressed gratitude, writing, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.” At an announcement event held in Mumbai a few weeks ago, Shah Rukh, accompanied by his BFF and filmmaker Farah Khan, recreated the magic of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at the event hosted by a Dubai-based developer. On the work front, he will next be seen in the movie 'King', which also stars Deepika Padukone.
Talking about Salman Khan, the Bollywood hunk recently returned to the bay after his 'Da-Bangg Tour' in Qatar. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was captured by IANS at the Mumbai airport in an all-black avatar, stepping out of the terminal and getting into his car amid tight security. Salman was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul during the tour, and several videos from his Doha performance surfaced online. One clip showed him tapping his foot with background dancers as he grooved to tracks like 'Hangover', 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', and 'Jag Ghoomeya', while another showed him dancing with Tamannaah to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Professionally, Salman will be seen leading Apoorva Lakhia's war drama 'Battle of Galwan', in which he essays the role of an Army officer. For the unaware, the 'Battle of Galwan' was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020 in the Galwan Valley.
READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...