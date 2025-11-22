Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'

Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan were seen posing for the camera in their suit-boot avatars, looking dapper as ever. Another viral picture showed the two spotting dinosaur fossils inside the museum.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to have taken the internet by storm with their recent picture. Salman Khan recently shared an image on his social media account in which he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan at the Vantur National History Museum of Abu Dhabi. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor posted the picture with the caption, “At the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi." Both were seen posing for the camera in their suit-boot avatars, looking dapper as ever. Another viral picture showed the two spotting dinosaur fossils inside the museum.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently on cloud nine and seemed overwhelmed after a plush property in Dubai was named after him. Taking to his social media account, he expressed gratitude, writing, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.” At an announcement event held in Mumbai a few weeks ago, Shah Rukh, accompanied by his BFF and filmmaker Farah Khan, recreated the magic of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at the event hosted by a Dubai-based developer. On the work front, he will next be seen in the movie 'King', which also stars Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Salman Khan, the Bollywood hunk recently returned to the bay after his 'Da-Bangg Tour' in Qatar. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was captured by IANS at the Mumbai airport in an all-black avatar, stepping out of the terminal and getting into his car amid tight security. Salman was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul during the tour, and several videos from his Doha performance surfaced online. One clip showed him tapping his foot with background dancers as he grooved to tracks like 'Hangover', 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', and 'Jag Ghoomeya', while another showed him dancing with Tamannaah to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Professionally, Salman will be seen leading Apoorva Lakhia's war drama 'Battle of Galwan', in which he essays the role of an Army officer. For the unaware, the 'Battle of Galwan' was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020 in the Galwan Valley.

