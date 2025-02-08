Salman Khan finally debuted on Arhaan Khan's podcast and recalled his jail time.

Salman Khan's first-ever podcast is here. All thanks to his nephew Arhaan Khan, who could manage to convince the Dabangg star to feature on Dumb Biryani, the YouTube channel owned by Arhaan and his group of friends. In the episode, Salman shared his experience and even revisited those dark alleys that made him stronger.

Salman shared valuable advice to Arhaan and his friends about how working hard to achieve their dreams and sacrificing their comfort, including sleep. In the conversation, Salman said that he sleeps two hours a day, and when he has nothing to do, he sleeps for seven hours. Salman said, "'I am tired.’ No, get up. No matter how tired you are. ‘I don’t get sleep’. Don’t sleep. Do something, you’ll automatically go to sleep. So I don’t understand these things… I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours and then someday, once in a month, I sleep for seven hours."

Watch the podcast here

Salman further shared how he couldn't do anything else other than sleep, "He continued, “Somedays I’ll get a five-minute break between shots so I’ll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn’t do anything about it… When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in… you just need to be there for friends and family and work."

Salman Khan on forgiveness

In the same conversation, Salman also opened up about forgiveness, and he said, "You can forgive a person once, twice, third time… chalo khalaas." At last Salman's uncle gives another valuable piece of advice to Arhaan, "When your body says no, your mind should say yes. When the body and mind both say no, you should say, come on guys, one last round." On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the much-awaited Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan. The movie will be hitting cinemas on Eid 2025.