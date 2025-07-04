Salman Khan shares intense, bloodied first look of Battle of Galwan; fans say 'box office tabahi loading'

Battle Of Galwan was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. As firearms were prohibited in the region, the soldiers fought only with hands using sticks and stones.

After the massive flop Sikandar, Salman Khan is all set to grace the big screen once again with the forthcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan. Giving the movie buffs an initial glimpse of Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial, the superstar unveiled the first look poster from his next film on Friday, July 4, on his Instagram.

Khan was seen sporting a mustache for his role as a soldier in Battle Of Galwan. He was seen looking all fierce in his rugged battle avatar with a bloodied face and intense determination in his eyes. The poster further included the words, "Over 15,000 feet above sea level India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet."

Salman fans shared their exciting reactions for the film in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Box office tabahi loading", while another wrote, "Best Salman Khan poster since Bharat." "Hoping it creates a barfila tufan at the box office! But even if it doesn’t, no tension, no pressure — still the undisputed Sultan of Bollywood", read another comment.

For the unversed, the Battle Of Galwan was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. As firearms were prohibited in the region, the soldiers fought only with hands using sticks and stones. The clash marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in almost 45 years.

Chitrangda Singh will star opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming film. Apoorva Lakhia has previously directed action thrillers Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Zanjeer, and Haseena Parkar. As per reports, Battle of Galwan film will go on the floors in July and the makers are trying to wrap the shoot by November to release the film next year.

READ | India's biggest flop actor is Karisma, Kareena's brother, started acting when he was 14 months old, still never became star, is now...