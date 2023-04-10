Search icon
Salman Khan shares hilarious video of Johnny Walker's son grooving to Yentamma: ‘I hope this makes you laugh'

Salman Khan shares hilarious video of Johnny Walker's son Kazim Kazi dancing to Yentamma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Salman Khan-Kazim Kazi

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan in which he will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde. The actor recently shared an intense motion picture from the movie and announced the trailer release date of the film. Now, to keep fans entertained before the trailer release, Salman shared a hilarious video of Johnny Walker’s son Kazim Kazi grooving to his song Yentamma. 

On Sunday, just a day before the trailer release, Salman Khan shared a video of Kazim Kazi dancing to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song Yentamma. Salman shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Since we were kids, he's always been like this No matter what he was going through and is going through, he always made people laugh. Today I hope this makes you laugh too. Tomorrow comes the trailer of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #KBKJ. Watch it with your bhai and your Jaan.” In the video, Johnny Walker’s son is seen doing the hook step of the song and the video’s end added a fun element to the video.

After watching the video, Rohit Bose Roy also commented, “I remember him clearly since I was 14 I think...he took us to the Gorai beech in his open jeep! Stayed below Subhash uncle in cliff tower.”  Fans also shared their views about the video in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This video did leave me in splits! What a jolly and fun-loving man Kazim Kazi is! And I am sure my Salman too, must have laughed uproariously watching the video!” another comment read, “Yes brother you are right, he is so funny.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in prominent roles. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram and Ram Charan will be seen making a cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. The movie will also have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vishal Jethwa, and Ranvir Shorey among others. The action thriller will hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.

Read Watch: Salman Khan earns praises from Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and other Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars

 

