Salman Khan, who is the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), was supposed to attend a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, but the event was called off in solidarity with the families of victims and all those affected in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Amidst the unfortunate incident of Air India Flight AI171 crashing shortly after taking off, Salman Khan took to his Instagram Stories to share his heartfelt prayers for all those affected in the Air India plane crash. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash…Heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew and all those affected."

The superstars also decided to cancel a work event. Salman, who is the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), was supposed to attend a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, along with ISRL's co-founders, Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande. However, as the event commenced, at the same time, the horrific news of the plane crash surfaced.

Showing their support for the families of the victims, the organisers announced that the event has been called off. They said, "As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by united with the nation in these tough times. We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as it's not a time for celebration. We stand by the nation united. All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead. Stay strong, India."

The organisers further shared a press note that read, "As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date."

Not just that, several big-wigs from B-town such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra, Randeep Hooda and others expressed their grief over the heartbreaking mishap.

