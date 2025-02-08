Arhaan Khan is the only child of Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who tied the knot in 1998 and divorced each other in 2017.

Salman Khan made his podcast debut on Dumb Biryani, the YouTube channel run by his nephew Arhaan Khan and his friends Dev Raiyani and Arush Sharma. The superstar briefly talked about Arhaan's parents Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage, that lasted for nearly 20 years. Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and divorced each other in 2017. Arhaan was born in 2002.

Pointing at their son Arhaan Khan during the podcast, Salman said, "This dude out here has gone through his ups and downs. After your mom and dad’s relationship (separation), you have to make it on your own. One day you will have your own family and unit. So this is what you have to work on to have your own family. The culture of having lunch and dinner with family should always be there and there should always be a head of the family, who should be respected."

At another point during the candid conversation, Salman stated that loyalty and respect are the most important things in any relationship. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor said, "Irrespective of the number of years you have had a relationship for, the moment you realise that you have been stabbed in the back, you should have the power to leave that person and move on in less than 30 seconds."

After their divorce, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan had his second marriage with the make-up artist Sshura Khan in 2023. On the other hand, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018 and they broke up in 2024. Arjun had also dated Salman's adopted sister Arpita Khan for two years in the early 2000s. In 2024, Arpita tied the knot with Aayush Sharma and they share two kids, Ahil and Ayat.