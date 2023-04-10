Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to star Aquaman Jasan Momoa as villain? Here’s all we know

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer-Pathaan garnered positive reviews and huge success at the box office. The film marked the comeback of SRK on the big screen and went on to be a blockbuster. Recently, the news of the film Tiger vs Pathaan created a huge buzz on social media. Fans were excited to know that the two superstars will be seen together in YRF’s spy universe. Now, a big Hollywood actor is being roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

While, the movie is scheduled to go on floors in 2024, According to a tweet that is now going viral, the Aquaman star Jason Momoa is being roped in to play the villain in Tiger vs Pathaan. The Tweet read, “As per early discussions in #Yrf the production house and #SiddharthAnand are planning to bring on board a big-time Hollywood star as the main villain of #TigerVsPathaan movie of #SRK and #SalmanKhan, the name currently discussed is of Aquaman #JasonMomoa for this role.”

As per early discussions in #Yrf the production house and #SiddharthAnand are planning to bring on board a big time Hollywood star as the main villain of #TigerVsPathaan movie of #SRK and #SalmanKhan , the name currently discussed is of Aquaman #JasonMomoa for this role pic.twitter.com/s6WMI1J9S8 April 7, 2023

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment section and some even suggested names to cast as the antagonist in place of Jason Momoa. One of the comments read, “I hope it's him. It will be awesome.” Another wrote, “YRF would do anything for the two big stars.” “This is going to be epic! Can't wait to see the charisma of #JasonMomoa on the big screen alongside powerhouse actors #SRK and #SalmanKhan. The hype for #TigerVsPathaan just skyrocketed! #Yrf #SiddharthAnand,” another fan wrote.

While suggesting names, a fan wrote, “Amir Khan is a good choice. Him having dangal body and a raw unique look. Amir being the main universe villain will be cherry on the top. If not him then Yash his swag is amazing.” Another commented, “Instead they should look to bring someone like Kamal Hasan or Rajnikant or even Yash in a negative role.”

As per a source, Aditya Chopra entrusts Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker who directed the blockbuster movie Pathaan to create and direct the much-anticipated movie Tiger vs Pathaan starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The source said, “Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Read Tiger vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer YRF Spy Universe film