Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, others arrived without bodyguard at Karan Johar's birthday bash, know why

Karan Johar recently celebrated his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Famous Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at his birthday bash.

However, all the celebs arrived without bodyguards at his party. They all walked the red carpet with their security guards. According to the PinkVilla report, celebs were told to arrive without security guards. A source told the portal that two random people arrived at the party since no security was allowed there. However, Karan himself spotted them and asked them to leave the party. The filmmaker himself kept an eye on everything.

Photos and videos from his birthday bash are doing rounds on social media. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit can be seen posing for a selfie at the filmmaker’s birthday party in recent viral photos. Gauri Khan and Dr Nene can also be seen in the photo. In another photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen posing with Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and Madhuri Dixit.

One of the social media users wrote, “Salman sir Madhuri mam favorite and best on-screen Bollywood Jodi.” The second one mentioned, “Sharu khan ajbhi handsome laghta hai yar salman khan ko kya hogaya pher.” The third person mentioned, “Srk- gauri & Madhuri in one frame.”

Rashmika Mandanna also arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party in a sexy black dress. However, the actress was uncomfortable in her outfit as she was trying to fix her dress in front of paps. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded Rashmika’s video. In no time, the video went viral and people started trolling the actress.