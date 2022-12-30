Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan avoid paps as they arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement. Watch

SRK-Salman

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement was a star-studded celebration. The biggest of stars arrived at Ambanis' home Antilla to bless the young couple.

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, Zaheer Khan, and Aditya Thackrey, several personalities graced the event. However, the biggest attraction of the event was someone who hogged the limelight, without even posing for paps, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Both Shah Rukh and Salman graced the celebrations but skipped the paparazzi. While SRK was spotted in his white Mercedes with his manager Pooja Dadlani. Salman took his car straight into the compound of Antilla.

Check out the videos

As soon as the videos were out, a certain section of netizens got miffed over the stars. A user wrote for SRK, "yahi overacting ke chalte inka fan following km ho rha h, sare pagal h jo fans se milte ya chehra dikhate hain." Another user wrote for Salman, "Wesay y hota hai do Khans ka jalwa dono bhair nai utry . That's real hero and tiger and Pathan." Another user stated that SRK, "Jahan dheko, shaadi, funeral mein manager saath mein hoti hai SRK ki… why? I can’t understand the way she is glued to him even in non-work events … it’s very weird." Another user stated that Salman, "WKW shoot karke, mandali ki taarif karke sidha yaha."

Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt graced the event with director Ayan Mukerji, and netizens judged them for avoiding their child Raha. A few of them even stated that the couple were ignored in the celebration, and it was an embarrassing moment for them.

For the unversed, Radhika and Anant were childhood friends. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Merchant has trained in Indian classical dancing at Mumbai's 25-year old dance academy, Shree Nibha Arts, under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.