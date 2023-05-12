Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan begin shoot for special action sequence for Tiger 3 at Madh Island in high security: Report

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan begin shoot for Tiger 3

After Salman Khan’s action-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, fans are eager to see the two stars together again on the big screen. If the reports are to be believed, the two stars have started shooting the special sequence for Tiger 3.

According to reports from Etimes, Shah Rukh Khan has joined Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 to shoot their special action sequence for the movie. According to the reports, a palatial set has been created at Madh Island and high security is also being maintained to avoid leaking of any photos and videos.

A source told Etimes, “The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline-pumping action sequence in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crores to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible.”

Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF spy universe and is the third part of the Tiger franchise. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is scheduled to release on November 10. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo to return the favor of Tiger who helped Pathaan.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are also reported to reunite for YRF’s Tiger vs Pathaan. Although the film has not been officially announced yet, earlier this year it was reported that the movie is just an idea. As sourced told Etimes, “There is no script, not even idea of a script. After Tiger 3 releases in November 2023. Yash Raj will focus on the sequel to War, which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. I am not sure Tiger vs Pathaan is happening, at least not anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting lineup of movies planned this year. The actor will be seen in Atlee’s directional titled Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.