Salman Khan sends Eid al-Adha greetings to fans with adorable family photo, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz, Arpita

Salman Khan's latest photo with his family

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Salman Khan send his festive greeting to his million fans by sharing a lovable family photo. In the photo, Salman is posing with his family, including father Salim Khan, mother Salman Khan, younger brothers, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and younger sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Here's the photo

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3. The film will release on Diwali 2023.