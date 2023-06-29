Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan sends Eid al-Adha greetings to fans with adorable family photo, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz, Arpita

Salman Khan gave an Eidi to his fans by sharing an adorable family photo on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Salman Khan sends Eid al-Adha greetings to fans with adorable family photo, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz, Arpita
Salman Khan's latest photo with his family

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Salman Khan send his festive greeting to his million fans by sharing a lovable family photo. In the photo, Salman is posing with his family, including father Salim Khan, mother Salman Khan, younger brothers, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and younger sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma. 

Here's the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3. The film will release on Diwali 2023. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rahul Gandhi takes helicopter to Churachandpur after police halt convoy in Manipur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.