Salman Khan’s security ‘bulldozes’ Vicky Kaushal at IIFA, netizens wonder how would Katrina Kaif react

Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal at IIFA

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal is currently in Abu Dabi for IIFA Awards 2033 along with other Bollywood celebs. Recently, a video took the internet by storm wherein Salman Khan’s security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside as he bumps into Salman Khan at the event.

On Thursday, a Reddit user posted a video from IIFA Awards 2023, where Salman Khan’s security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while he tries to interact with him. The video is making rounds on social media and has netizens divided. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen entering the venue in a red shirt and black pants while Vicky Kaushal was taking selfies with fans. As Vicky saw Salman, he stepped forward for a handshake, however, he was pushed back by the security guards of Salman.

The video is now making rounds on social media and while there are people who are calling Salman Khan ‘rude and arrogant’ and feeling sad for Vicky, there are others who defended Salman Khan. One of the comments read, “People were pushing Vicky to side, how rude! Bhai is bhai but give some respect to others.” Another said, “That was arrogant, rude asf.. but, Damn..! Talk about star power.. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one.” Another wrote, “6 foot ka aadmi nahi dikha! Aise kaun dhakka maarta hain yaar.” Another user commented, “Man the arrogance.. Vicky was showing respect by putting his hand forward.” Defending Salman, one of the users wrote, “How is this a bully? The hate for Salman is so insane on this platform. He is literally just walking. His bodyguards and the photographer guy are the ones pushing. Salman is a huge star much bigger than vicky so obviously he travels w a huge entourage.” Some fans were even curious how would Katrina react to it.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who was recently in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be next seen in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman Khan recently revealed that he has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 and said, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and will be released on June 2 in theatres.

Read Boy breaches Salman Khan's security cordon at airport, here's how Dabangg star, Shera reacted