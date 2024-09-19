Twitter
Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

Salman Khan had a serious security scare in April this year when two men on motorcycle opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments.

Aman Wadhwa

Sep 19, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

A case for rash driving has been registered against a 21-year-old motorcycle rider after he entered the police convoy accompanying Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Khan lives, he said. 

The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and who is provided 'Y-plus' security cover by Mumbai Police, was returning to his residence. Around 12.15 am, after the convoy passed Mehboob Studio, Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin (21) who was riding a motorcycle tried to get close to Khan's car, said the police official. 

Security personnel tried to warn him, but he kept getting close to Khan's car, he said. After the actor reached his house, two police vehicles chased the motorcycle rider and forced him to stop, the official said. During questioning, Mohiuddin, a resident of Bandra West, told police that he was a college student. 

A case was registered against him at Bandra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (rash and negligent act endangering safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) but no arrest has been made, the official said. 

Salman Khan had a serious security scare in April this year when two men on motorcycle, allegedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI
 
