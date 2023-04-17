Salman Khan schools 'SidNaaz' fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill ‘move on’ from Sidharth Shukla: 'Woh bhi yahi chahega…’

Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla-Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and recently he appeared on the Kapil Sharma Show with his whole team. On the show, Salman Khan again asked Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on' and also schooled the sidnaaz fans who kept mocking her and not letting her move on.

A fan posted a video which is now going viral on Twitter from the Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, “The way Salman protecting Shehnaaz here. My heart. Also her face here….even she’s hurt from seeing these things everywhere.” In the video, Shehnaaz Gill was seen as very nervous and sad as Salman Khan advised her to move on.

In the video, Salman Khan could be seen saying, “Kuch time pehle inko (Shehnaaz Gill) Sidnaaz Sidnaaz karke bolte the. Ab vo duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jaa pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye, par social media pe yeh kuch log jo sidnaaz sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? Aur yeh jitney bhi Sidnaaz karte hai inmein se kisi ek ko chunliya toh vo abhi kahega haan mai tumhara hun. Toh kya bakwas baatien hai yhe, kisi ki sunana nahi sirf aapne dil ki suno and move on in life. (Now he (Sidharth Shukla) is not in the world, and wherever he is, he would want that Shehnaaz gets married and have kids but people on social media still keep bugging her with ‘sidnaaz’, what do you think she should be single for life? If she chooses one among those sidnaaz fans they will happily accept to be her partner. So all of this is nonsense. Don’t listen to them, listen to your heart and move on in life.) ”

Many fans came in support of Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill and found Salman’s words true while others were not happy with his statement. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai being a protective Father.” Another commented, “Omgg he spoke the truth like a pro.” While some also commented, “Shana was not happy with this statement. Sana doesn't like Raghav as well you can tell by face impressions.” Another wrote, “Don't have any problem with either she moves on or not... it's her choice but using sid name for getting an engagement is wrong...and it should be stopped one thing to ask @BeingSalmanKhan when you going to move on in your life and get married.. waiting for your news of move on.

Earlier, there were rumors of Shehnaaz and Raghav dating as their pictures surfaced on the internet and Recently, during the trailer launch, Salman Khan took the internet by storm after he hinted at a chemistry he found at the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Though he didn’t point out any names, fans thought he was talking about Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. He also asked Shehnaaz Gill to move on at the trailer launch.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 and their love story started in the show itself which was much loved by the audience. They continued to be together even after the show and were featured in several music videos together. However, their love story was short-lived because of Sidharth's sudden demise on September 2, 2021. Shehnaaz was heartbroken and even made a music video for him as a tribute.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on April 21.

