Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan says shooting for Tiger 3 was 'hectic but fun', promises Diwali release

Salman Khan said working on the third part of his popular spy franchise Tiger has been "hectic" yet fun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Salman Khan says shooting for Tiger 3 was 'hectic but fun', promises Diwali release
Salman Khan wraps up shoot for Tiger 3

Salman Khan who is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA Awards, opened up about completing the shoot of one of his most-anticipated movies Tiger 3. The actor also revealed the release date of the movie which will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents  Tiger and Zoya.

Salman Khan revealed that he has recently wrapped filming for the action-thriller movie, which will arrive in theatres around Diwali. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and said, “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3, Partner, Tiger. I have completed shooting for Tiger 3 now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though, Khan said at the IIFA press conference on Thursday evening.”

The first movie in the spy franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Salman Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Katrina Kaif) during an investigation.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). The third part of the much-awaited movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame. It also features Emraan Hashmi.

Salman Khan, who has been in the movie industry for over three decades, also expressed his gratitude to fans for their unending love and support and said, “I am thankful for all the love and respect. I appreciate it. I don't know the reason behind the respect and fan following but it is there and I am thankful to God.”

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Friday and Saturday. The IIFA Rocks event will be emceed by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, while the main awards will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Salman Khan will be performing on the main awards night. Other film personalities set to perform at the event are Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Read 'Sasta Tony Stark': Salman Khan trolled as he flaunts his new bearded look from IIFA 2023

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.