Salman Khan says no one will ever make his biopic on Koffee With Karan 9: ‘I’ll take my stories to the grave’

Salman Khan named Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan as possible directors for different versions of his biopic, but said his life story will never be made into a film.

Salman Khan had an interesting answer when Karisma Kapoor asked him about the possibility of a biopic on his life during the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan 9.

Karisma, fondly known as Lolo, gave Salman four options — Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan — and asked him to pick a director for his biopic.

Salman explained that his choice would depend on the kind of story the filmmaker wanted to tell.

He said, “Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional tragic love story, then would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya.”

Salman says his biopic will never be made

Despite discussing the possible directors, Salman made it clear that he does not want his life story to be adapted for the big screen.

He mentioned, but, a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.” The actor's response suggested that he has no intention of sharing the complete story of his life through a film, even though he has worked with all kinds of filmmakers during his long career.

Kabir Khan for an action-packed love story

Salman also had a choice for a different kind of story based on his life. He said Kabir Khan would be his pick if the film was an action-packed love story. The actor has previously collaborated with Kabir Khan on films including Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.

Salman Khan returns to Koffee With Karan

Salman is the first guest of the ninth and final season of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

The new season premiered on October 14, 2026, at 7 pm IST on JioHotstar. Karisma Kapoor also made a special appearance in the opening episode, joining Salman for a nostalgic conversation and some Bollywood banter.