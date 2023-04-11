Salman Khan says he was called arrogant for including Naiyo Lagda in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Everyone was against me

Salman Khan-Naiyo Lagda

The trailer of one of the much-anticipated movies, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released yesterday (April 20, 2023) and fans were mesmerized to see the high-octane action in the movie. The movie also marks Salman Khan’s full-fledged comeback to the big screen after 2021. Recently, at the trailer launch event, Salman Khan revealed that everyone was against him for using the song Naiyo Laagda in the movie.

On Monday, at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about how people disagreed with him and called him ‘arrogant’ for sticking to his creative instincts and including the song Naaiyo Lagda in the movie. The actor said, “Everyone was against me for the song. He has lost the plot, this is the 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant. I was like, No, I like it. This is my film; I’m using the song in it.”

The actor further said, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, the heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

The melodious and soothing song, Naiyo Lagda is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the lyrics are Shabbir Ahmed and is sung by Palak Mucchal and Kamaal Khan. The song was released near Valentine's Day and people called it the ‘love anthem’. Though Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry in the song was much appreciated, a section of society also showed their discontentment with the song’s dance moves.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 which will have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The action thriller is set to release on November 10, 2023.

