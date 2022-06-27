Salman Khan says Pushpa song Oo Antava inspired him, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Salman Khan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Oo Antava/File photos

Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise featured a sizzling item song Oo Antava in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu stole the limelight with her sensuous and bold moves. The track generated a huge buzz when it was launched in December last year and soon topped the music charts all across the country. And now, we have known that even Bollywood superstar Salman Khan loves the track.

A video is going viral from the recently concluded IIFA Awards in Dubai where the anchor is seen asking Salman if there has been any song in the recent past that has inspired him. The Sultan actor, who also hosted the awards night, starts singing Oo Antava before walking off in his trademark style.

As the video is growing viral across the internet, it also reached Samantha Ruth Prabhu and she shared it on her Twitter account, along with dropping three hearts emojis. Even the song's composer Devi Sri Prasad has reacted to the video as he shared the video and wrote, "Thank You Dear Salman Bhaaaii".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has multiple projects lined up for release this year including the mythological drama Shakuntalam and science fiction action thriller Yashoda which she both headlines. She will also be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy Kushi slated to release on December 23, 2022.



On the other hand, Salman will be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has reportedly changed its title to Bhaijaan, at the end of this year. The film, which has seen multiple cast changes, has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is being directed by Farhad Samji. Scheduled to release in theatres on December 30, it will reportedly mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.