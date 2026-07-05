Salman Khan says Aamir Khan will keep getting married until he perfects it - Watch viral video

As Aamir Khan had his third marriage with Gauri Spratt on Sunday, Salman Khan's old video of taking dig at the Lagaan actor's relationships has resurfaced on social media.

Aamir Khan got married to Gauri Spratt in a registered ceremony on Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's close family and friends. Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, his three children from his previous marriages - Azad Rao Khan, Ira Khan, and Junaid Khan, his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, his mother attended the intimate celebration. Gauri Spratt's son from her first wedding was also a part of the celebrations.

As Aamir has tied the knot for the third time, Salman Khan's old video of taking dig at the Lagaan actor's relationships has resurfaced on social media. When the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor appeared in the first episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix in June 2025, he joked that Aamir will keep getting married until he perfects it.

In the show, Kapil Sharma asked Salman Khan, "Aamir sir ne abhi sabko apni girlfriend (Gauri) se introduce karaya hai aur aap to unse 6 mahine chote bhi ho. Wo ruk nahi rahe, aap kar nahi rahe (Aamir sir just introduced everyone to his girlfriend and you're even 6 months younger than him. He's not stopping, and you are not getting married)."

To this, Salman gave a hilarious reply saying, "Dekho yaar Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. Aamir hain ek outstanding personality. Puri duniya jalti hai that he is a perfectionist. Jab tak wo marriage ko ek dum perfect nahin kar lega, wo karte jayega (Aamir is something else. Aamir is an outstanding personality. The whole world agrees that he is a perfectionist. Until he makes the marriage absolutely perfect, he will keep working on it)."

Aamir had introduced everyone to Gauri on his 60th birthday in March last year. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared that he and Gauri have known each other for more than 25 years. However, they got romantically involved only some time back. Their wedding on Sunday also saw several celebrities including Ambani family, Irfan Pathan, Raj Thackeray, and Ashutosh Gowariker, among others.

READ | Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt after their heartfelt wedding vows - Watch viral video