Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt support Anupam Kher for slapping a journalist in throwback video - WATCH

A throwback video from 1992 has resurfaced on the Internet in which Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are seen supporting Anupam Kher for slapping a journalist. The clip, originally uploaded by the Instagram user @bobbyalkscinema, was reshared by the @Rarephotoclub handle and went viral on social media.

The clip was shared with the caption, "1992 was an interesting year where Stardust magazine went way overboard and angered a lot of Hindi film industry actors. Anupam Kher slapped a journalist and was supported by all with the media going against him. The matter was later solved through mutual understanding."

First, Sanjay is seen in the clip saying, "Agar main unki jagah hota toh main fod deta Stardust ka office (Had I been in his place, I would have destroyed Stardust office). Further, Salman adds, "Unhone (Anupam) jo thappad mara hai na, accha kiya hai jo maara hai. Because yeh jo publicly humein thappad maar rahe hai, humari jo image hai, jo hum nahi hai, galat image jo portray kar rahe hai (He did a good job by slapping. Because they are slapping us publicly by portraying our wrong image), it's worse than someone slapping us. If you tell one lie 100 times, people will start believing that."

Anupam is also seen defending himself in the clip as he states, "Today my education, my etiquettes have gone haywire because I slapped a man because he pushed me to the ball. I did three years of training for the National School of Drama, one-year of training for the Indian theatre, and three years I was teaching and then three years I was sleeping on the road. And then eight years of work they want to finish that 20 years of (hard work). He has the power of writing in a magazine which sells on lies, which sells on somebody's bedroom stories."

In the last part of the video, Jackie Shroff slams sensational journalism as he says, "Leading ladies, or fooling around with some other girls, us being bisexual, or us being gay, or something, that's bulls***. They should be concentrating and tell about our hard work. The whole nation is enjoying our films, they love them. That's the only mode of entertainment. Who's got the time to indulge in all these idiotics?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while Sanjay has Ghudchadi lined up. Anupam Kher's upcoming film is The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri.



