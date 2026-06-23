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'Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt ko Lock Upp ka experience hai': Riteish Deshmukh loses cool on journalist's question: 'Aapke sawaal ka jawaab de ke...'

A journalist asked Riteish Deshmukh if he would like to keep Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt imprisoned in his show, as they have experience of real Lock Upp. Riteish's reply is winning the internet. Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt ko Lock Upp ka experience hai': Riteish Deshmukh loses cool on journalist's question: 'Aapke sawaal ka jawaab de ke...'
Riteish Deshmukh, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Official handout, Instagram)
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Riteish Deshmukh lost his cool on a journalist who asked him if he would like to 'lock up' his close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. For the unversed, Riteish, along with Farah Khan, revealed the world of Lock Upp 2, along with its contestants. During the press conference, a journalist tried to create a controversy by bringing up a sensational angle, linking real-life jail experience with the captive reality show. 

What punishment would you give to Salman and Sanjay? Riteish snaps back 

Riteish was taking all the questions from the media gracefully, until a journo asked, "Jo aapke sabse kareebi dost hai, Salman Khan aur Sanjay Dutt, unhe kaafi experience hai lock up ka. Toh kya aap inhe Netflix ke Lock Upp mein laayenge, aur saza kya denge (Your closest friends, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, have quite a bit of experience with 'lock-ups'. So, would you bring them onto Netflix's Lock Upp, and what punishment would you give them)?"

Watch the viral video

Riteish suddenly lost his cool at the reporter and snapped back, "Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga (First of all, I don't think I'd like to dignify your question by answering it)." He further added that he would never call them because he's the host of the show, and here he doesn't have any close relation with the participants. "I won't bring them because my duty is to host the show. As a host, I don't know who the inmates will be. Whoever comes to Lock Upp as a guest, we interact with them," Riteish clarified. 

About Lock Upp 2

The second season of Lock Upp 2 will have fourteen inmates, battling for glory for six weeks, overlooked by two jailers. The first three confirmed contestants of the show are Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamela Serena. Lock Upp 2 will stream on Netflix from June 27. 

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