The Bishnoi community burned effigies of Salman’s father, Salim Khan amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.

The conflict between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the Bishnoi community is ongoing, as members of the community took to the streets in Jodhpur on Saturday and burned effigies of the actor.

They also burned effigies of Salman’s father, Salim Khan, for stating that his son was not involved in the blackbuck poaching case. Visuals of the protest have now surfaced online. Reports indicate that the incident took place on Saturday morning in Jodhpur, coinciding with the celebration of Bishnoi Dharma Sthapana Diwas.

In the photos, members of the Bishnoi community are seen burning effigies of Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, while demanding an apology from the actor.

The protestors said, "We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement. We will make all-out efforts to ensure justice was delivered in the Blackbuck case. We will also protest by taking to the streets."

They also asked why the superstar has hired lawyers from all over the country if he is really as innocent as his father says. This made the protesters suspicious, as they believe that hiring so many lawyers suggests he might not be as innocent as claimed.

The protesters pointed out that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is part of their community and follows the "29 rules of the Bishnoi tradition." They warned that if Salman Khan did not apologize, the Sanatan Hindu Samaj would begin a movement against him.