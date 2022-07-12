'Salman Khan, Salim Khan must tender public apology or Bishnois will kill them,' Lawrence Bishnoi tells police

Credit: File photo

After Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed that they have killed popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman Khan’s security is on high alert. Lawrence stated that he and his people will not forgive Salman Khan and his father unless they issue a public apology for killing blackbuck.

As per the Hindustan Times report, during interrogation with Delhi Police, he said that Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan will have to tender an apology in Jambaji temple, otherwise, they will never be forgiven. HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) told Hindustan Times, “During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. He also said the actor and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them.”

Earlier, three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, police officials claimed. Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble (20), an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang which is also suspected to be involved in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation, they said.

Mumbai Police's crime branch questioned Kamble in Pune. Besides, he was also grilled by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with Moosewala's murder, while a Punjab police team has also landed in Pune to question him in the same case.

`Mahakal' was arrested by Pune police earlier. He allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in the Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman's father, was sitting after his morning walk on Sunday.

The letter threatened that Salman Khan and his father will soon meet Moosewala's fate. A team of Mumbai Police's crime branch, led by deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar, interrogated Kamble.

The Delhi Police had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in their custody, was the mastermind behind the last month's murder of Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader.