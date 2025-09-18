Salman Khan said Aishwarya Rai 'apne aap ko bahut khoobsurat samajhti hai', reveals Himani Shivpuri: 'He used to come every night and...'

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri recalls Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's affair in the early 2000s.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and though their relationship lasted around three years till their breakup in 2002, it became one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood. Salman was quite obsessive with Aishwarya and would cause tantrums on her film sets, which also led to her being dropped from a few movies in the industry. Now, in her latest interview, veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has recalled their affair.

Talking on Red FM Podcasts, Himani said, "Aishwarya was not very established back then. We were very close then, used to roam in vans. We would shoot in Hyderabad for Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai. This was the time when she and Salman were going very strong, so Salman used to come every night and leave in the morning. She was very nice and very well read, and we used to talk a lot. And there were some things that I couldn’t share, of course. More than a beauty, I think she is a very nice person."

Himani then recalled an instance when she had to calm down Salman when he was angry on Aishwarya as she added, "I remember once we were shooting in Film City. Aishwarya was shooting with Abhishek for Rohan Sippy’s film, and Salman had come, and he was pissed. He was telling me, ‘Kya hai? Isko samjhao. Waheeda Rehman ko dekhe. Apne aap ko bohot khubsurat samajhti hai’ (You make her understand. She thinks she is pretty. Ask her to look at Waheeda Rehman). I used to tell him to calm down, to stay quiet."

After her breakup with Salman, Aishwarya dated Vivek Oberoi for a couple of years before tying the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The power couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. On the other hand, Salman Khan is turning 60 later this year and is still single.

