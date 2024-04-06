Salman Khan's worst film never released in theatres, lost Rs 72 crore; not Race 3, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The worst film in Salman Khan's career managed only Rs 18 crore at the box office and has an IMDb rating of only 1.9

Salman Khan is a veritable superstar, one of the most popular and impactful actors in the history of Hindi cinema. The actor has given hit after hit over a three-decade period. But in his impressive filmography are a few duds as well. Over the years, the actor has worked in a number of films that have not quite hit the mark in terms of quality if not box office returns. The worst of these never actually released in the theatres in India.

Salman Khan’s worst film is...

The 2021 release Radhe (styled as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai) holds the dubious distinction of being Salman Khan’s lowest-rated film ever. The film holds a low IMDb score of 1.9 out of 10. On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 9% rating with only one positive review out of 11. Needless to say, it is a film that may would like to forget. Salman Khan has worked in a number of other critically-panned films but none of them have a rating as low. For instance, Race 3 has an IMDb rating of 2, while Tubelight sits a little higher at 3.9 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is rated at 4.1.

Why Radhe never released in theatres

Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, began production in 2019 and was slated for release on Eid 2020 (May 22). However, after the Covid-19 pandemic hit and theatres were shut, the film’s release was first delayed indefinitely and then shifted to streaming platforms. Radhe eventually released on OTT (Zee5) on May 2021. It did get a limited release in theatres overseas.

Radhe’s dismal box office performance

Due to its limited overseas release, Radhe was never going to make a profit at the box office. The film eventually managed to gross only Rs 18 crore at the box office, all from abroad. Give its Rs 90-crore budget, this meant it showed a loss of Rs 72 crore based on box office earnings. However, the film was thankfully able to recover this cost from its digital rights as well as TV and music rights. The film was nevertheless a critical failure even as it did get viewing minutes on Zee5.

