Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan’s diamond earrings worth Rs 5 lakh stolen, house help arrested

Mumbai Police have arrested a domestic help from the household of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma and recovered stolen property worth Rs 5 lakh from him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Salman Khan with Arpita Khan

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma filed a police complaint on Tuesday after her diamond earrings worth Rs 5 lakh were stolen from her house. The Mumbai Police informed on Wednesday that the culprit has been nabbed and the stolen items recovered.

Arpita Khan Sharma lives on 17th Road in Khar (West) with her husband Aayush Sharma and their two children Ayat and Ahil. In her complaint to the police, Arpita had said that her diamond earrings were kept in a make-up tray in her room and had gone missing. The incident took place on May 16, and as per an India Today report, the accused was arrested the same night. The accused has been identified Sandip Hegde, a resident of Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East, who worked in Arpita’s household as a domestic staff.

The Mumbai Police informed that Hegde had been part of the 11-member domestic staff at the house and had been working there for just four months. The needle of suspicion landed on him after he absconded on the day of the theft. India Today reported that police sources informed that a team comprising of PI Vinod Gaonkar, PSI Laxman Kakde, PSI Gawli and detection staff was formed under senior inspector Mohan Mane of Khar Police to arrest the accused.

The accused was nabbed from his house and the stolen earrings also recovered from his house. Hegde has been remanded to police custody and has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

