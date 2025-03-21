Salman Khan and his film Sikandar are getting trolled by netizens as they found striking similarities between the song Zohra Jabeen with a Hyderabadi song.

Salman Khan will soon be making his comeback with Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss' directorial is crucial for the Hindi film industry and all eyes are on Bhaijaan's Eid release. However, weeks before the film hit cinemas, netizens are trolling the actor for copying Hyderabadi content. The only popular song from the album, Zohra Jabeen is now in the news as an internet user shared a video from a Bangladeshi song. The said OG song is Shakib Khan's Eid Mubarak.

On X, the internet user shared the video with a Bangladeshi song with Zohra Jabeen. The choreography, Salman's steps, and even the costume have striking similarities, and this has not gone well with the netizens. Ever since the post was shared, several netizens have been trolling Salman and the lack of originality in Bollywood.

Bangladeshi Hero Ka COPY Kar Leta Hun Kisiko Pata Nehi Chalega #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/j5yjcT1Wc6 — (@nirban__) March 20, 2025

A netizen wrote, "Even the clothes are copied." Another netizen wrote, "Abhi tho thoda thoda carrier banne ja raha tha." One of the netizens wrote, "Bangladeshi Hero Ka COPY Kar Leta Hun Kisiko Pata Nehi Chalega #Sikandar." One of the netizens wrote, "No doubt about why Sallu's career is finished."

However, many netizens also supported Salman Khan, and defended him, "Matlab costume thoda bhut similar ho gayi toh song same ho gayi. Har jagah gawarpanti kyun show karte ho bhai," wrote an internet user. Another internet user wrote, "That's why Education is important! Agar padhe likhe hote to pata chalta ki ye song zohrajabeen ke baad aaya hai aur ye copy hai zohrajabeen ka." Even before the song, the newly-launched movie poster was in the news. Netizens quickly noticed that the poster was copied from an Anime, and they trolled the makers for it.

About Sikandar

Salman Khan's Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandsons banner and directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. Sikandar will be released in cinemas on Sunday, March 30.