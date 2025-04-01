While Salman Khan has been appreciated for his performance, fans couldn't help but wonder if the film would have been better if it were made with a lot more heart. Amid this, a Reddit member, on Monday, posted a detailed thread on how Salman Khan's Sikandar could be better and more effective.

There was a time when action films and Salman Khan were a match made in heaven, a 100% guarantee of success at the box office. However, his latest release, Sikandar, Salman Khan's Eidi to his fans, has fallen considerably short of meeting the standards set by the superstar himself. The film, released on March 30, has earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office so far. Still, it has become a victim of several negative reviews from audiences and critics who have criticised the dull storyline of the film and the overall direction the film has taken.

While Salman Khan has been appreciated for his performance, fans couldn't help but wonder if the film would have been better if it were made with a lot more heart. Amid this, a Reddit member, on Monday, posted a detailed thread on how Salman Khan's Sikandar could be better and more effective.

In his post, the Reddit user mentioned (with spoilers) alternate storylines for Sikandar, which could have helped it become a blockbuster in cinemas.

Remove the entire Sathyaraj and Prateek Babbar track. You don’t need this storyline at all.

Establish how Sikandar’s grandmother/mother instilled in him since childhood that a king’s main responsibility is his subjects (“Raja ka sabse bada kartavya apni praja ke prati hota hai”). Set the stage for why he is so focused on helping his people and ends up giving less time to his wife.

Show the backstory of how Sikandar had decided never to get married (nice parallel with Salman’s real life) and how he decides to marry Rashmika, who is 20 years younger, due to some obligation (like Anil Kapoor married Tabu in Virasat).

⁠Have only one action scene in the first half, the intro scene, which shows Sikandar and his army helping his subjects from oppression. This leads to police led by a newly transferred inspector coming to arrest him and finding out the massive crowd support he has.

Establish how Sikandar has to ignore his wife due to prioritizing his people and how she feels about it, but realizes why.

Have Rashmika pass away in an accident. This makes Sikandar realize he should have given her time when she was alive. He doesn’t know much about her, including that she was an organ donor, and now he wants to protect what is left of her by protecting those who got her organs.

Sikandar comes to Mumbai to find these recipients and help them. His personal army follows. Show shots initially establish their rapport and brotherhood. Show how close Sharman and Salman’s characters are , and how they are there for each other.

Same story for Kamar and garbage burning in Dharavi. Sikandar solves the problem by fighting the corrupt establishment (and not by simply buying out the builder). He also becomes part of the people and starts helping more of them like they are his own Praja (holi song).

Sikandar helps the lady who gets his wife’s eyes by helping her establish a home-based industry and turning her father-in-law into a supporter. Show Sikandar helping with household work so the FIL realizes if a king can do the housework, he can allow his DIL to run a business. This leads to a revolution with more housewives venturing into such businesses , and Sikandar funding them.

⁠Scrap the Anjini Dhawan track and show the heart recipient to be a little girl who used to play sports but now can’t as her heart cannot take it. Show Sikandar helping her get better and more confident so she can play again, even though she can’t compete.

Show that Sikandar realizes this is his new Praj, and they need help from time to time. He decides to contest elections from Dharavi to change the system from within. Some people are his lungs, some his eyes, and some his heart in real life , meaning they collect information for him, do strenuous work to help his noble cause, and help him help others, completing the organ donation arc.

The movie ends with Sikandar getting elected and finding out from his wife’s maid that she left something else for him . Her handprints (a throwback to the end of Ghajini). He misses her but he is satisfied that he is taking care of not just her organ recipients but also a much larger Praja in the Mumbai suburbs.

The Reddit user ended his post saying, "This would have been much more impactful. And yes, fewer action scenes, but the ones that are there are mind-blowingly impactful."