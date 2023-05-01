'If I hit her, she wouldn't survive it': When Salman Khan gave shocking reply to Aishwarya Rai's domestic abuse claims

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in a file photo

Salman Khan has been in numerous high-profile relationships in his 35 years in the film industry. But none has been as high profile as his turbulent relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the late-1990s and early-2000s. The two actors, once the nation’s sweethearts, had an ugly fallout after Aishwarya accused Salman of hitting her. In a video that is now going viral, years ago, Salman had addrssed these allegations with a rather shocking response.

In 2002, in aninterview with Bombay Times, Aishwarya had opened up about her brek up with Salman and alleged that he beat her while drunk. “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him,” the actress had said.

In an undated video that is being shared by fan clubs, Salman was asked in an interview with NDTV if he had ever raised his hand against a woman. Without naming Aishwarya but referring to her indirectly, Salman said, “Now, the woman has said that I have, what to say.” When the reporter asked Salman if he did not want to get into that, the actor responded, “A journalist, who asked me this a long time ago and I just banged the table and he got startled if the table really broke. I said, ‘now if I hit somebody, it’s obviously going to be a fight. I’m going to be angry. Forget whack, I’m going to give her my best shot. I don’t think she’ll survive it. So no, it’s not true and I don’t know for what reason that was said.”

Aishwarya and Salman began dating after they co-starred in the 1998 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They only appeared in one other film together – Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, which released after their break up in 2002. The two have consciously avoided speaking about each other in public for years now.