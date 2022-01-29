Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur opens up about stepping out of superstar's shadow

Headlines

'You won’t believe but...': Ayushmann Khurrana says he will never get second chance 'being an outsider'

What was Nita Ambani's job before marrying Mukesh Ambani? Ambani bahu’s salary at old job was…

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says he 'loved' Jawan's trailer, reveals why he has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Pooja Bhatt shuts down troll asking her if her dad Mahesh Bhatt 'used her body': 'The blind hate you...'

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away at 49, wife Nadine confirms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'You won’t believe but...': Ayushmann Khurrana says he will never get second chance 'being an outsider'

What was Nita Ambani's job before marrying Mukesh Ambani? Ambani bahu’s salary at old job was…

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says he 'loved' Jawan's trailer, reveals why he has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan

10 benefits of eating nuts for diabetes

10 magnesium-rich foods to lower blood pressure

18 iconic nicknames of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Pooja Bhatt shuts down troll asking her if her dad Mahesh Bhatt 'used her body': 'The blind hate you...'

Anurag Kashyap says he can’t afford to work with Alia Bhatt: 'I always reach out to her after...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol pose together at Gadar 2's success party, netizens say 'Darr 2 loading'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur opens up about stepping out of superstar's shadow

Talking about how easy or difficult it is to step out of the superstar's shadow, Iulia said that one has to put in the "extra effort".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Superstar Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, who has lent her voice along with singer Guru Randhawa to the romantic music video 'Main Chala', featuring the superstar and Telugu actor Pragya Jaiswal, recently opened up about stepping out of the shadow of Bhaijaan and creating an identity of her own.

Speaking to ETimes about the music video and her working relationship with Salman Khan, Iulia told the portal that it was an honour to be working with the superstar. She added, Salman is a great person and actor and that one gets to learn a lot from just being around him. "I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don’t know me so well here and I think it is important to do that," she told ETimes. 

Talking about how easy or difficult it is to step out of the superstar's shadow, Iulia said that one has to put in the "extra effort". She added that it comes with advantages and disadvantages while adding that "visibility is there, and it helps a lot." 

She further said that while Salman's inputs and his experience help a lot, in the end, one has to put in that extra effort to make a mark.  "...you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."

Directed by Shabina Khan and Gifty, 'Main Chala' is composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video launched on January 22.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This secretive hilltop fort in Rajasthan is all you need for a weekend getaway; it's only 4 hours away from Delhi

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan delivers viral Jawan 'bete ko haath lagaane' line at Burj Khalifa, dedicates it to 'all parents'

Assam’s move to ban polygamy: All about anti-polygamy bill introduced by Himanta Biswa government

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE