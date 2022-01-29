Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur opens up about stepping out of superstar's shadow

Talking about how easy or difficult it is to step out of the superstar's shadow, Iulia said that one has to put in the "extra effort".

Superstar Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, who has lent her voice along with singer Guru Randhawa to the romantic music video 'Main Chala', featuring the superstar and Telugu actor Pragya Jaiswal, recently opened up about stepping out of the shadow of Bhaijaan and creating an identity of her own.

Speaking to ETimes about the music video and her working relationship with Salman Khan, Iulia told the portal that it was an honour to be working with the superstar. She added, Salman is a great person and actor and that one gets to learn a lot from just being around him. "I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don’t know me so well here and I think it is important to do that," she told ETimes.

Talking about how easy or difficult it is to step out of the superstar's shadow, Iulia said that one has to put in the "extra effort". She added that it comes with advantages and disadvantages while adding that "visibility is there, and it helps a lot."

She further said that while Salman's inputs and his experience help a lot, in the end, one has to put in that extra effort to make a mark. "...you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."

Directed by Shabina Khan and Gifty, 'Main Chala' is composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video launched on January 22.