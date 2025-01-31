Shweta Rohira took to Instagram to share her photos from hospital and shared how she met with the accident.

Shweta Rohira, the ex-wife of actor Pulkit Samrat, was recently in a serious road accident. Known for sharing motivational content, she posted about the incident on Instagram.

She quoted a famous line from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om to describe her experience. In the post, she included a photo of herself in the hospital, covered in bandages with a fractured bone and a bruised lip.

Shweta took to Instagram to share her photos from hospital and wrote, “Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode.”

She further added, "Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama. The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know this is just a chapter, not the whole story.”

She added, "So here I am—living with faith, holding on to hope, smiling through the pain (okay, trying to), and reminding myself that this too shall pass. Life throws curveballs, but as they say in the movies, 'Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.' To anyone going through tough times, remember: surrender to the moment, take it one day at a time, and trust the process. Pain is temporary, but resilience is forever."

Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat were married in 2014 but ended their relationship in 2015. Shweta, who is Salman Khan's rakhi sister, accused Yami Gautam, Pulkit's co-star from Sanam Re, of being the reason for their split, calling her a "home-breaker."

Pulkit is now married to Kriti Kharbanda, tying the knot in 2024, while Yami is married to director Aditya Dhar.