Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri ditches Rajvir Deol's movie, will make her debut with Jamtara's director next

If the report is to be believed, then Alizeh has ditched the commercial way, and went ahead with an off-beat script to make her Bollywood debut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan's niece, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh ditched the conventional, commercial on-screen debut, for an off-beat film. If media reports are to be believed, then Alizeh won't be making her Bollywood debut in Sooraj Bharjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut with Suuny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol. But, Alizeh has signed Soumendra Padhi's next. 

According to Pinkvilla, Salman, and Alizeh's parents wanted to be assured that Alizeh gets into Bollywood with full preparations. Thus the newcomer took acting and dancing lessons for two years. After getting well prepared for her major debut, Alizeh selected an off-beat script to make her Bollywood debut. The national award-winning director Soumendra has earlier directed Manoj Bajpayee in Bhudia Singh- Born To Run. He has also directed the acclaimed web show Jamtara. The report confirmed that the actress has started shooting for the film, and it is slated to release next year. 

Last year, there were reports that Alizeh is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol's son Rajvir Deol in Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut. It was speculated that the film will be made on the lines of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 

Before that, Alizeh was reported to be cast in Dabbang 3. However, Atul denied the reports and said, "That's not true at all because she is not the right casting and that was never in consideration. I read in the newspaper but it is not true. If you say something you are in trouble and if you don't say anything, still you are in trouble; it's a very tricky place. I told her to just let it pass but the fact that people are talking that's a blessing." Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan. 

