Salman Khan's new single 'Dance With Me' features Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan - WATCH here

Salman Khan's new song 'Dance With Me' is out, and through his single, he has given a sneak-peek into his life, his family, and every near-n-dear in his life. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor has sung the song, and frequent collaborator Sajid-Wajid have composed the song.

Through the 4 minute video, we get to know Salman's uncles, aunts, nephews, sisters, in a candid, unfiltered manner. We even get to see some old photos, Khan's paternal grandparents, some never-seen-footage of Arbaaz, Sohail dancing out with Salman, and much more. Well, from family to close friends, everyone is a part of his music video, and when we say everyone, it does include Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. During the final moments of the video, we get to see a funny moment between Shah Rukh and Salman, where they're matching steps in his farmhouse. We even get to see how Aamir recreated Salman's famous towel dance step with him on the stage.

Watch the song 'Dance With Me'

Yesterday, Salman released the song's teaser, and his fans didn't realise that Khan will give take them through a trip of his family and close associates. Last week, Salman took the internet by storm with his single 'Main Chala.' This love song was sung by Guru Randhawa- Iulia Vantur, and actress Pragya Jaiswal was featured opposite Khan.

Previously, Salman lend his voice in movies like 'Hero' for the song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera,' in 'Kick' for 'Hangover,' in 'Race 3' for 'Selfish' and 'I found love.' Khan's vocals are usually hit among masses, except the 'Race 3' songs. The actor has a fondness for singing, and he loves to showcase his talent in various instances. While hosting 'Bigg Boss 15' he jammed with Sri Lankan YouTube sensation Yohani. On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth,' and he will soon be seen 'Tiger 3.'