Salman Khan's legal team denies actor's stake in KWAN talent agency probed in drugs case

As several Bollywood stars and celebrity management agencies come under the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar in the drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a certain section of the media reported that actor Salman Khan has majority stake in talent management agency KWAN, whose CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was summoned by the NCB on Tuesday.

However, dismissing all such reports and putting an end to speculations, the actor's legal team has issued a clarification stating that the actor has 'no stake, directly or indirectly, in KWAN or any of its group entities'.

The statement has been issued by Anand Desai, Managing Partner of DSK Legal on behalf of the Bollywood superstar, terming it as a false report.

The statement by his legal team reads, "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client."

Earlier, ''Veere Di Wedding' and 'Dabangg 3' producer Nikhil Dwivedi also denied any link between Khan and the Bollywood talent management company.

“This news is false, malicious and mischievous. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in Kwan. Such knowledge in today's times is easily available in the public domain,” said Dwivedi in a tweet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the NCB quizzed Kwan Talent Management agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha for over six hours, while Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, skipped the summon.

According to NCB sources, Prakash, who works with the Kwan Talent Management agency, and Sushant`s ex-manager Shruti Modi skipped the NCB summon on Tuesday.

Source said that the NCB questioned Saha for over six hours for the second consecutive day while Chitgopekar was questioned for the first time.

Saha has been asked to join the probe on Wednesday.

The NCB had summoned Prakash and Chitgopekar for the first time on Monday for questioning in the case. The name of Prakash came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.

According to the NCB sources, Saha`s name cropped up in chats related to Sushant`s case where she reportedly recommended Rhea Chakraborty to give CBD oil to the late actor.

The development comes a day after the NCB officials said that they will be issuing summons to Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta this week for questioning in connection with its probe into the drugs nexus in Bollywood.

The NCB had also questioned Shruti Modi for over six hours on Monday.