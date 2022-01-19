Salman Khan’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented him in hit-and-run case, dies at 67

After Varun Dhawan’s driver, Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, passed away at the age of 67, at a private hospital in Pune on January 19, 2022.

Shrikant was a law graduate from the Indian Law Society. He was the son of a policeman, and is now survived by his mother, wife, and two children. Sharing the news about the same, celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Lawyer Shrikant Shivade had represented a number of high profile persons including celebrities like Salman Khan, Shiney Ahuja, 2G spectrum case-accused, and most recently Malegaon blast-accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. He passed away due to blood cancer. #salmankhan #shrikantshivade.”

Take a look:

As soon as this news circulated, netizens started reacting to it. One of them, mentioned, “Kisi ka driver kisi ka lawyer,” while another wrote, “Sad.. Om Shaanti.... .. He protected the realy criminal selmon who has ruined many lifes....”

Another person mentioned, “Karma will never let you go, we all have to leave but it matter’s how you leave and thre come word “karma”u get what u do..no sympathy for such ppl whu fights to save the criminals.”