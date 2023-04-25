Search icon
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan passes Monday test, crosses Rs 75 crore at domestic box office

Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, is performing well at the box office. The film earned Rs 10-11 crore on day 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, helmed by Farhad Samji, starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles has received a lot of appreciation from moviegoers. The film was released on April 21, 2023.

Salman Khan-starrer is performing well at the box office. As per the early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film will manage to earn Rs 10-11 crore on day 4 which will take the total collection of the movie to around 75 crore. Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai KisiKi Jaan’s three-day worldwide collection stands at a healthy Rs 114 crore.

The Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 15.81 crore on day one, the second-highest opening for any Bollywood film this year after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's action-packed entertainer Pathaan that minted a whopping Rs 57 crore on its release day in January.

Most trade pundits agree that the Rs 15-crore figure is underwhelming. However, owing to the Eid holiday, the early trends show that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will collect over Rs 20 crore on Saturday with the single-screens showing a double jump and multiplexes reporting around 60% jump in their collections for day 2.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about how people disagreed with him and called him ‘arrogant’ for sticking to his creative instincts and including the song Naaiyo Lagda in the movie. The actor said, “Everyone was against me for the song. He has lost the plot, this is the 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant. I was like, No, I like it. This is my film; I’m using the song in it.”

The actor further said, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, the heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

