Due to confidentiality agreements, the details of the film are under wrap. However, sources have said that the film is an American thriller with crucial scenes featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia to shoot a cameo scene for a big-budget Hollywood film. The shooting for the film began on February 17 at AlUla Studios, a newly opened production facility. A video of Salman Khan from the sets of the film was recently leaked online, dressed in a cream suit in what looks like a restaurant. It seemed, by the video, that Salman Khan was filming for an action scene. Apart from Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt is also expected to be part of the film.

Due to confidentiality agreements, the details of the film are under wrap. However, sources have said that the film is an American thriller with crucial scenes featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Salman Khan, with his team, reached Riyadh on Sunday after which he started the three-day shoot. "Salman and Sanjay are widely recognized, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been a superhit pair in Bollywood and have collaborated several times for films like Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). Their onscreen camaraderie could be a bonus for their upcoming Hollywood debut as well.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Satyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, will be seen in Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and the sequel to Son of Sardaar.