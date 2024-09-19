Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

This Fawad Khan-starrer earned Rs 100 crore, is set to be first Pakistani film to release in India after 10 years

This Fawad Khan-starrer earned Rs 100 crore, is set to be first Pakistani film to release in India after 10 years

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

Screenwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, has received a death threat

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested
Salman Khan and Salim Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Famed Bollywood writer Salim Khan has received fresh death threats from an unknown woman who warned him of sending a dreaded gangster to eliminate him, a police official said here on Thursday.

This is the second time that Salim Khan -- the father of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan -- has been targeted with a death ultimatum in the recent past, just near his residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra West.

In the latest instance, the purported threat emanated from a man and woman sporting a 'burqa' and arriving on a scooter at the Bandra Bandstand where the legendary writer was on his morning walk, at around 8.45 am on Wednesday.

Feeling exhausted at one point, Khan sat down to rest on the promenade in front of the Windermere Building, and the scooterist couple arrived from the Galaxy Building side. The duo accosted Khan and asked him, “Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?” (Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?), before they took a u-turn and sped off from there.

Based on a complaint by his personal bodyguard, Deepak Borse, the Bandra Police Station has registered a case against the unknown couple and is investigating the matter, said Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Marathe. In a statement, Marathe added that the police are scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity and launched a hunt for the couple, though they have yet to be tracked.

This is yet another ultimatum in the series of threats received by the Khan father-son duo in the past few months, sending shudders in Bollywood circles. It may be recalled that at dawn on April 14 this year, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle had opened indiscriminate fire at the Khans' residence in Galaxy Apartment, though there were no injuries.

Later that day, the Bishnoi gang openly claimed responsibility for the attack and also termed it the 'first and last warning' to the Khan family, shocking entertainment circles. The two accused -- Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 23 -- were arrested from Bhuj town in Gujarat's Kachchh district, barely 325 km away from the India-Pakistan border.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Atishi, along with new cabinet, to take oath as Delhi CM on..., know details here

Atishi, along with new cabinet, to take oath as Delhi CM on..., know details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement