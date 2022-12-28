Salman Khan fans lathi charged by police outside his house in birthday celebration went wrong, video goes viral

Salman Khan

Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday, as usual, his millions of fans gathered around his house at Galaxy apartment, just to have a glance at the birthday boy. The celebration of Bhai Ka Birthday lightened up the area of Bandra, Mumbai, and a huge crowd of Khan's fans gather around the house. Just to express love to the birthday boy.

Even the Dabangg star came to his balcony to wave to his fans and acknowledge their love. Salman even shared the photo with a view from his house, and said, "Thank you all."

Here's the photo

Well, although he thanked his fans for the love, they had to pay the price of being his admirer. The crowd just went berserk when Salman Khan stepped out to greet them. Thus, Mumbai police had to charge lathi to push them away. Several fans got beatings by cops, and the video has gone viral.

Here's the video

On Tuesday midnight, Two of the biggest Bollywood superstars came together, and the internet crashed. Shah Rukh Khan attended Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash, and he twinned with the birthday boy in black. When Shah Rukh arrived at the venue, he rushed straight into the venue.

The photographers were shouting for SRK to pose, but he refused to listen and went ahead. Later, while leaving the bash, Salman escorted Shah Rukh to his car. Pathaan star was captured hugging and kissing Tiger 3 star again and again. As soon as both Khans stepped out, the media photographers got excited, and they asked them to pose together. While posing for paps, SRK again kissed and hugged the birthday boy, and the video got viral instantly.

Within minutes of upload, the video went viral like wildfire. A user called it "Best video on internet." Another user said, "Ye bandhannn tohhhh pyarrr ka bandhannnn h janmooooo kaaa sangaammmm h Meere Karan Arjunnn aayenge moment." The third user wrote, "Ye bandhan to PYAAR ka bandhan hai." One of netizen wrote, "Gale to bar bar aise lg rhe hai jaise umar bhar ke liye bichadne wale hai." Another netizen wrote, "So lovely moment with Karan Arjunnnn." A user wrote, "Total 4 baar srk ne Salman ko kiss kiya." A user stated, "Unity in Diversity! Rona aa gaya itna pyaar dekh ke."