Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Malayalam actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary after Revathy Sampath accuses him of sexual assault

Meet IAS couple who spent Rs 500 on their wedding, returned back to work in 48 hours after, they are posted in...

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali to participate in Bigg Boss 18? Pakistani actress says 'I was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

This country does not have single Muslim resident

This country does not have single Muslim resident

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali to participate in Bigg Boss 18? Pakistani actress says 'I was...'

It was reported that Somy Ali was approached for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 as per the list of participants floating on the Internet.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali to participate in Bigg Boss 18? Pakistani actress says 'I was...'
Somi Aly-Salman Khan (Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The former Bollywood actress has cleared the air about being approached for superstar Salman Khan-hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 18. She said it’s a complete rumour and at best a rating boost tactic.

It was reported that Somy was approached for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 as per the list of participants floating on the Internet. Debunking rumours, Somy said, “I can’t leave my non-profit to be a part of a show whose filming duration is far too long. I say this with the utmost respect for the show that I have not watched a single episode of it and have no idea what it entails.

“I have heard it’s scripted, and I was going to be a contestant, which is something I have never conversed about with anyone from the show who works behind the scenes,” she said.

She said that scripted reality shows are an oxymoron. “Something I would not consider partaking in even if they were to reach out to me as a contestant’s position. Therefore, it’s a complete rumour and at best a rating boost tactic, which networks often do.”

“I was told to pretend that I was having an affair with a certain actor right before that specific film would be released for publicity in the 90's, so this isn’t surprising at all,” she added.

She believes that the ratings would go high if she hosted or participated in the show. “Think about it: Somy Ali is hosting Bigg Boss after Salman Khan. Imagine the ratings or even participating in it. These are all made-up strategies at best. Also, I have no intention to participate in any scripted reality show. Particularly after working in an unscripted show,” she concluded.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet second richest IITian who faced many failures, now has Rs 125726 crore business empire, it's not Sundar Pichai

Meet second richest IITian who faced many failures, now has Rs 125726 crore business empire, it's not Sundar Pichai

What is the main religion in Kim Jong Un's North Korea? It's not Buddhism, Christianity, it is...

What is the main religion in Kim Jong Un's North Korea? It's not Buddhism, Christianity, it is...

Viral video: Girl’s bold attempt to catch python with bare hands ends in shocking twist, watch

Viral video: Girl’s bold attempt to catch python with bare hands ends in shocking twist, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement