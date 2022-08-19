Search icon
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls him 'women beater, sadistic' in latest Instagram post

Somy Ali asked people to quit 'worshipping' Salman Khan in the description but avoided mentioning his name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Somy Ali/Instagram

Somy Ali, a former Bollywood actor, recently criticised Salman Khan on social media. She released a movie poster for the actor's popular movie Maine Pyar Kiya, which also stars Bhagyashree. She asked people to quit "worshipping" the actor in the description but avoided mentioning his name.

In a new post, Somy wrote, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

Whats-App-Image-2022-08-19-at-3-29-03-PM

In another post she wrote,  “Oh,what a ride! To literally witness big wigs kiss up to women beaters and murderers. Not to mention also murder the witnesses. And then have your help bare the brunt of what you did.”

She also used the hashtag #SalmanKhan.

Whats-App-Image-2022-08-19-at-3-40-46-PM

Somy previously revealed in an interview with Free Press Journal that she confessed her feelings to Salman while they were filming their movie together.

 “We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,”

However, she claimed that they split up because Salman had an affair. Somy had previously revealed to Zoom that their breakup was caused by Salman cheated on the former actress. “He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,”  She has since posted cryptic messages saying that their relationship was not all that it was cracked up to be.

