According to early estimates, Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar earned Rs 26 crores on its opening day.

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on March 30. The movie got mixed reviews, but Salman's popularity brought in a lot of viewers, giving the film a good start at the box office.

According to the early estimates by the trade portal Sacnilk, Sikandar earned Rs 26 crores on its opening day. Based on this trend, the film may cross Rs 100 crore in a week. With Salman's stardom, the movie is expected to earn Rs 5-10 crores from overseas, bringing the worldwide total for the opening day to an estimated Rs 30-35 crores.

Though Sikandar has achieved the second-biggest opening of 2025 so far, but it is behind Chhaava, which had a massive opening of Rs 31 crores. However, Sikandar also doesn't make it to the top 3 openings of Salman Khan's career. His biggest opening remains Tiger 3, which earned Rs 44.50 crores, followed by Bharat with Rs 42.30 crores, and Sultan with Rs 36.54 crores.

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently made a playful comment about his longtime friend Salman Khan, joking that Salman has a habit of "breaking ribs." The two megastars, along with director A.R. Murugadoss, joined for a special Q&A session as Aamir's film Sikandar before its release.

In the video titled “Sikandar Meets Ghajini”, Aamir jokingly asked Murugadoss, "Between Salman and me, who is the real Sikandar and who is the better dancer?"

To this, the director jokingly replied, “Salman breaks his ribs. Aamir quickly added, “Sir, not just his own ribs, he breaks other people’s ribs too! But I’m asking—who is the better dancer?” Aamir then declared Salman the real Sikandar. The ‘PK’ actor then tells the filmmaker, Salman is the real Sikandar; he is the better dancer, now tell who’s better in action.

In response, Salman humorously countered, “Who is the better actor? Who works harder? Who is more sincere”? To this, Aamir laughed and said, “All the boring things. No actor, also Salman is better.” Their fun-filled banter delighted fans, showcasing the playful camaraderie between the two Bollywood icons.

Notably, Salman and Aamir have shared a strong bond over the years, ever since they starred together in the cult classic “Andaz Apna Apna.” Their mutual admiration extends beyond the screen, as they frequently support each other’s projects. This camaraderie is once again on display during the promotions of Salman’s upcoming film, “Sikandar.”

Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Salman Khan in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor in supporting roles.

(With inputs from IANS)