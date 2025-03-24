Salman Khan has a bizarre way of addressing ongoing debates. He has recently spoken up about the age gap between him and Rashmika Mandanna at an event.

Salman Khan has never been a politically correct person. Such is his image that nobody expects him to be either. The soon-to-be 60 actor recently proved it at the Sikandar trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Salman, 59, was talking about the age-gap between him and Sikandar’s heroine Rashmika Mandanna, who is 28. He said, “They say it’s 31-year age difference between the heroine and me. Arre if the heroine doesn’t have a problem, her father doesn’t have a problem, why are you so bothered?”

He further said, “When she will get married and have a daughter, she would become a big star, we will work together na! Mummy ka permission toh mil hi jayega.”

At this point, Rashmika was seen getting uncomfortable and laughing nervously. Salman was, after all, talking about a future scenario which could cringe anyone. Bot just that, the way he said also showed his ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude about any such debate.

At a time when the film industries across the world are looking for ways to establish gender balance in all senses, one of the biggest stars saying such things is only going to dent the entire progressive thought process. The people present around the superstar laughing on his silly joke are not going too help the cause either.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is all set to hit the screens on Eid, 2025, a special day for Salman Khan fans to display their love and loyalty for their favourite star. The film has generated a strong buzz at the ticket window and is likely to get a string box office opening.