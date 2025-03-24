If you didn’t catch it, go back to the trailer and listen carefully to what Rashmika Mandanna’s character says to Sikandar.

A.R. Murugadoss recently teased that Sikandar would have a surprising twist, much like Ghajini, in an interview. After watching the trailer, we can tell that there’s indeed a Ghajini connection.

Salman Khan’s character in Sikandar is also named Sanjay, just like Aamir Khan’s character in Ghajini. If you didn’t catch it, go back to the trailer and listen carefully to what Rashmika’s character says to Sikandar!

In the trailer, during a car ride with Salman, Rashmika can be heard saying, "Log tumhe alag alag naam se bulate hain, koi Raja Sahab, koi Sanjay Sahab aur koi Sikandar Sahab, but I like Sanjay haan."

Earlier, while talking about Sikandar and Ghajini, director said, "This is not only a mass film; it has very strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be a highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there’s an element of love that will move the audience."

In the film Sikandar, Salman Khan stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who is 31 years younger than him. When the casting news was first revealed, some social media users expressed their discomfort with the significant age gap between the lead actors. Critics also pointed out Salman’s tendency to choose younger actresses as his co-stars.

Now, the superstar has responded to the controversy, stating that if the actress herself is comfortable with the age difference, others should not have an issue with it.

“Jab heroine koi problem nahi, heroine ke father ko problem nahi hain. Kal jab inki shaadi ho jayegi, bacche ho jaenge, aur tab bhi kaam karenge. Pati ka permission toh mil hi jayega na? ("If the heroine and her father have no issues with our pairing, why should anyone else? When she gets married and has kids, she'll still work, and surely, her husband will give her permission, won't he?")" he said at the trailer launch of Sikandar, where he was joined by Rashmika, director AR Murugadoss, and other cast and crew.