Sikandar is among the most-awaited releases of 2025, but will it become Salman Khan's highest-grossing film? Will it be able to break his seven-year-old record?

Salman Khan's Sikandar is just 9 days away from the mega release. The AR Murugadoss directorial is arguably the most-awaited film of 2025, and a lot is riding on it. Sikandar will not be the comeback of Salman after lackluster Tiger 3, but it also holds the key to ending the dull phase of Bollywood after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Sikandar is reportedly made in the budget of Rs 200 crores, and it is released on Sunday, March 30, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. Earlier, Salman has made records on this festive occasion, but it will be interesting to see if he would be able to deliver a grand success, especially when his last few films tanked or underperformed. Currently, Salman's highest-grossing film is a seven-year-old blockbuster, and Sikandar will have to surpass this film's collection to make it his career's biggest hit.

Salman Khan's highest-grossing film is...

Tiger Zinda Hai, the 2017 Christmas release was the direct sequel to his 2012 Eid release Ek Tha Tiger. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial was made in the budget of Rs 120-130 crores. Domestically, the film earned Rs 339 crores, and overseas, the movie collected approx Rs 128 crores, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 565 crores. For Sikandar to become his career's biggest film, it at least needs to earn Rs 240 crores domestically.

Salman Khan's previous films

Before Sikandar, Salman Khan was seen in Tiger 3. The 2023 film is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, and it was released on Diwali. However, the film underperformed as compared to the second instalment, earning Rs 466 crores worldwide. Before Tiger 3, Salman was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji's directorial was a commercial failure, earning Rs 182 crores worldwide against a Rs 225 crores budget. It will be interesting to see how Sikandar will perform. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Satyaraj in key roles.