Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Ruslaan producer served legal notice by Delhi court, here's why

As per the injunction, Aayush Sharma's upcoming actioner, Ruslaan is allegedly copied from a 2009 film of the same name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Ruslaan producer served legal notice by Delhi court, here's why
A photo of Aayush Sharma from his Instagram profile

A Delhi court on Friday issued a notice to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Ayush Sharma, producer K. K. Radhamohan and South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu after hearing a plea against their upcoming movie Ruslaan.

As per the report of IANS, Satyabrata Panda, Additional District Judge, Patiala House Court, while hearing the plea, issued a notice to all the defendants and asked them to file a reply within one week. The matter has been further listed for hearing on June 9. Social activist Jagdish Sharma and actor Raajveer Sharma, through their lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, had filed an injunction suit to stop the release of Ruslaan, produced by Radhamohan.

Ayush Sharma is playing the lead role in the movie. It has been alleged that Ruslaan is a copy of the original 2009 movie Ruslaan produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor. The plea claimed that the dialogues and story of the original Ruslaan were copied by the defendants. The trailer of Ayush Sharma's upcoming movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21.

The 2009 movie Ruslaan also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role. Recently, the trailer of Ayush Sharma's film has been released, directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.

