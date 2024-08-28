Twitter
'No power to...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-trainee IAS officer now...

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns from JMM, to join BJP on...

Naga Chaitanya's first remark about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral: 'I am super...'

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera buys brand new Range Rover Sport; it's price will shock you

On August 27, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shared a stunning picture of himself with his new Range Rover on his Instagram account.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera buys brand new Range Rover Sport; it's price will shock you
Shera (Image credit: Instagram)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, has added a new member. Shera has purchased a luxury Range Rover worth crores of rupees, he shared a glimpse of his new car with his fans.

On August 27, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shared a stunning picture of himself with his new Range Rover on his Instagram account. In the caption of his post, Shera wrote,"With the blessings of the almighty we welcome the new member in the house." Fans are now congratulating Shera on his new car.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shera (@beingshera)

Shera, who has been Salman Khan's bodyguard for over two decades, can be seen standing next to his car in the picture. Shera has purchased a Range Rover Sport with a starting price of Rs 1.4 crore. 

Shera is not just a bodyguard but has become a member of Salman Khan's family. He stands by Salman Khan every day, every moment, ensuring his safety. On every international tour, Shera accompanies Salman Khan with his security team.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of the political drama Emergency, claimed that she had rejected Salman Khan's offers for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016). Both the movies turned out to be blockbusters at the box office.

Talking to the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, "Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like 'Yeh kya role diya hai? (What is this role?).' He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like 'What more do I offer to you now?'". Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma starred in the Kabir Khan directorial and Ali Abbas Zafar film.

The Panga actress added that Salman has been too kind to her even after she has rejected his two films. She continued, "Salman is so kind. He keeps talking to me. He is even excited to watch Emergency. We have a common friend, he sent him and was like 'you go see what film she has made.' He called me and said, 'It’s a nice film.' I was like, 'So you have the news, but you haven’t watched it yourself.' This is the kind of bonding we share."

